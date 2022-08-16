Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 12,428 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

