Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.53 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 2,956.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of PVH worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 37.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PVH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $110,775,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

