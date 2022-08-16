Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,283 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

