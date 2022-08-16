Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEI opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

