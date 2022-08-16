Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of DDHRF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

