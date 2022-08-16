Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,056,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDVMF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.58.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

EDVMF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

