Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 11,061 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

