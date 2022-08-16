888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 1,020,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,310.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 545 ($6.59) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. 888 has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.