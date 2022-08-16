Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of LiveRamp worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.