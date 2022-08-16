Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,135 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,519 shares of company stock worth $5,790,417. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

