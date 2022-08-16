48,652 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,652 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $82,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

