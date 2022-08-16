Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,285.96 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,293.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,044.21.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

