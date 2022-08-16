Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 631.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.17% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

