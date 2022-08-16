Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.75 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,372,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.35.

