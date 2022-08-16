BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.44% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

