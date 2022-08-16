Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

