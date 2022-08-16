Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3 %

URI opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

