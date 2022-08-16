Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,689.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

CWQXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

