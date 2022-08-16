Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,279.5 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Clariant has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

