Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 12,151 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,151 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

NYSE AU opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

