Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle International Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.85.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.