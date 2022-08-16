Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISCV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

