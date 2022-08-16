Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 757 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

