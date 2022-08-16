Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,184.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Fanuc Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FANUF opened at 184.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 160.40. Fanuc has a 12 month low of 144.88 and a 12 month high of 249.96.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

