Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Rises By 14.1%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

