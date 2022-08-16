Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,593,000 after buying an additional 706,414 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period.

INVH opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

