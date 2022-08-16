Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

