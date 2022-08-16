Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.