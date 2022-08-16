Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CJREF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $604.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.51.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
