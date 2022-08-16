Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,862,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

