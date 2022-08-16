Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

