Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Drops By 14.9%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.7 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

CPXGF opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPXGF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

