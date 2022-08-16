Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,505.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $92.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

