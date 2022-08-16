Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,448 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

MPC opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

