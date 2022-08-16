Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,283 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.