China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 822,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

