Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $301,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.