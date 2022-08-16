Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

