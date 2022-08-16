Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 87,918 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 815.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BTT opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

