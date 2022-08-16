American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American International Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

