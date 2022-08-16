Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Shares of TLK stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.811 dividend. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

