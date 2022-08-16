China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,412,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,794,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Power International Development Stock Down 4.7 %

CPWIF stock opened at 0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.50. China Power International Development has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 0.52.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

