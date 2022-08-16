China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,412,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,794,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China Power International Development Stock Down 4.7 %
CPWIF stock opened at 0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.50. China Power International Development has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 0.52.
About China Power International Development
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Power International Development (CPWIF)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.