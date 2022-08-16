Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.12% of Park Aerospace worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 353,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 338,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

PKE stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.62. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

