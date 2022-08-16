Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,954 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,986,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 225,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 130,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 875,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

