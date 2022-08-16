Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Daniel Barber acquired 91,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,073.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel acquired 45,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Barber acquired 91,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,668 shares of company stock worth $151,571. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

