Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

UTHR opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.