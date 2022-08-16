Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,458 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.