Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

