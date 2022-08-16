Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Five9 stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 0.60.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
