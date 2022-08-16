Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Five9 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

