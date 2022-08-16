Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $309.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Shares of MCO opened at $322.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.53.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

